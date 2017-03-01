Creative Time for Grown-Ups: Happiness Hour Returns to KCPL

by

Whether you describe yourself as an artist or haven’t attempted art since elementary school, Happiness Hour is an invitation for you to explore your powers of creativity. No special talents or previous experience is needed to join us for an hour of dabbling in crafting.

This month, our featured project is Bookmark Collages. We’ll create tiny collages and turn them in to one-of-a-kind bookmarks.

Supplies for coloring will be available, too. As always, you are welcome to bring your own creative project – knitting, drawing, embroidery, and other easily-portable activities all work well at Happiness Hour.

Swap ideas, give encouragement, and leave a little happier than you arrived.

This program will be held at the Chestertown and North County branches. Please register for your preferred session online at kentcountylibrary.org or by calling 410.778.3636.

Wednesday, March 15, 2017 | 6pm | Chestertown Branch

Saturday, March 18, 2017 | 11am | North County Branch