Chester River Health Foundation Receives $1 Million Bequest

The UM Chester River Health Foundation has announced a bequest of approximately $1,067,000 from the estate of T. Allan Stradley, who was a well-known Kent County businessman, entrepreneur and civic leader who served on the UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown Board of Directors for 22 years,

In his Will, Mr. Stradley made a generous bequest to the medical center’s building fund. Additionally, the hospital was named as a one-third beneficiary of the remainder of his estate. This gift, totaling $1,066,667, was received earlier this month as the first distribution of the remainder of his estate.

“Throughout his volunteer service to the hospital, T. Allan Stradley was a generous contributor of his time, talents and treasures,” says Maryann

Ruehrmund, executive director of the UM Chester River Health Foundation. “His passing in 2000 was a great loss to our community.”

According to Ruehrmund, from 1987-91, Stradley co-chaired the medical center’s $2 million renovation/new construction capital campaign and provided the lead gift of $400,000. That campaign funded a complete modernization and expansion of the then, 56-year old medical center. The north wing of the facility, including the lab and critical care unit, is named in his honor.

Stradley served as Foundation President in 1997 and 1998, and became the founding member of the Foundation’s Heritage Society, which recognizes generous and compassionate individuals who have provided for UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown, UM Shore Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, or the UM Chester River Health Foundation through their estate plans. He also is the namesake and first recipient of the Foundation’s T. Allan Stradley Humanitarian Award, which honors extraordinary individuals who have contributed significantly to the enhancement of health care in our community.

It is anticipated that in the coming months, a portion of this bequest will completely fund a renovation project designed improve access and flow for outpatient services that are provided at the Chestertown hospital.

“Mr. Stradley’s foresight and generosity will make possible significant and continued enhancements to our facilities that will enhance quality, safety and the patient experience,” says Carl Gallegos, Ph.D., Foundation Chairperson.