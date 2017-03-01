4-H Coming Events for March

by

Volunteers needed in 4-H: Looking for volunteers as Kent County Fair 4-H Division chairpersons, judges and much more! Call the Extension Office if interested, 410-778-1661.

March 2017

March 4-H Have a Heart Food Drive Challenge.

Food can be delivered and weighed on Final Day at Achievement!!!

2 4-H on the Radio, 12:15 pm, WCTR’s Today on the Shore

4 Achievement Practice for all youth with job assignments, 10:00 am, Extension Office

5 Annual 4-H Achievement and Recognition Banquet, 12:30 pm, Millington Fire House

6, 15, 20, 27 Kent 4-H Dairy Bowl Practices, 7:00 pm, Hill Farm, Kennedyville

6 DEADLINE: 4-H Potato Project Registration Due to 4-H Office

10-12 4-H Tractor School, QA Co. 4-H Park, for youth ages 14-16 years.

11 Kent Ag Center Clean-up, 9:00 am, Kent Ag Center. Preparation for Ag Center Auction

13 DEADLINE: Fair Premium Book Cover Design Contest Entries Due, Ext. Off. “Theme: 4-H: The Seeds to Success”

14 Jr. Leadership Council (JLC), 7:00 pm, Extension Office – Judge cover designs!

15 UME 4-H Online Volunteer Training Webinar, 6:30 – 8:30 pm. Must register at least 1 week prior.

16 UME 4-H Volunteer Training, 6:30 pm, Extension Office

17 Kent Ag Center Board Mtg and Auction Prep, 6:00 pm, Kent Ag Center

18 Kent Ag Center Auction, 10:00 – 11:00 am Silent; 11:00 – ? Live Auction, Kent Ag Center, Tolchester

MD 4-H Horse Bowl, Plant Sci. Building, UMD, College Park

19 MD State 4-H Council, 2:00 – 5:00 pm, MD 4-H Center

24 Kent 4-H County Public Speaking Night, 6:15 check-in, 6:30, Speeches begin, Extension Office

25 Kent Clover Kids Program, 9:00 – 11:00 am

28 Kent Leaders Council, 7:00 pm, Extension Office

31 Regional Public Speaking, 6:30 pm, Easton High School, Easton

KENT COUNTY 4-H CLUB MEETING DATES

Scheduled Club Meetings (Subject to Change!)

Bits & Bridle Horse Club – 3rd Saturday, 1:00, Running W Kennels

Kent 4-H Triple Shots Shooting Sports – Shotgun – 2nd Sunday, Noon, Kent Gun Club, Archery, 1st and 3rd Sundays, 2pm, Cypress Creek, Archery, Millington, Rifle, 2nd and 4th Sundays, 2-4pm, Kent Ag Center Rifle Range, Tolchester

Business meeting held the 1st Wednesday of every month, EXCEPT: January and July. 6:30pm at the UMD Extension Office

Junior Dairy Associates – 3rd Friday monthly, 7pm, Kennedyville United Methodist Church

Kent Clover Calf – 2nd Wednesday, 7pm, Kennedyville United Methodist Church

Kent Fuzzy Tails & Shiny Scales – 4th Thursday monthly, 6:30pm, Presbyterian Church of Chestertown

Kent Puppy Pals Dog Club – Practice 3rd and 4th Wednesdays, 6:30pm, Winter: Radcliffe Creek School, Summer: Running W. Kennels, Worton. Monthly business meeting, 2nd Monday, Running W Kennels, 6:30pm