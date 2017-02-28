Radcliffe Creek School Participates in Smithsonian Institution’s Traveling Exhibit

by

Since January, students at Radcliffe Creek School have been developing an exhibit for the Smithsonian Institute’s Museum on Main Street project. This project is hosted by Grand Army of the Republic (G.A.R.) Post # 25: Sumner Hall in collaboration with C.V. Starr Center for the Study of the American Experience at Washington College. The theme of the project is The Way We Worked. Radcliffe Creek School’s focus is on “School Houses of Kent County.”

Museum on Main Street (MoMS) is a Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service program that teams up with state humanities councils to bring high-quality traveling exhibits to small communities through their own museums, historical societies, and other cultural venues. Residents enthusiastically engage with exhibition content, as diverse community members come together to share and celebrate their heritage. The Way We Worked focuses on the diversity of the American workforce, exploring how people of all races and ethnicities have commonalities and worked to knock down barriers in the professional world. The exhibition shows how we identify with work, as individuals and as communities.

To complete projects for this exhibit, all of the Radcliffe students have been participating in a special month-long Enrichment class. During this special class, teams of teachers have been guiding groups of students in researching their particular element of “School Houses of Kent County” and creating a final product for the overall exhibit. Group topics include: Songs and Games; School House Models; School House Artifacts; Skits; Interviews; and a Documentary film. These special classes afforded Radcliffe students the opportunity to collaborate with classmates and others in a community-wide event and explore local history using an interdisciplinary approach, true to The Radcliffe Way.

The Radcliffe Creek School “School Houses of Kent County” exhibit will be on display at the Garfield Center for the Arts in Chestertown on March 3, 2017 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. This event will take place during one of Downtown Chestertown’s First Fridays, a chance for visitors to not only explore the exhibit but also explore Chestertown’s vibrant arts and entertainment district. Many retailers and galleries are open from 5 – 8:00 p.m. and will feature special exhibits, entertainment and refreshments.

Radcliffe Creek School is an independent day school whose mission is to empower children in a dynamic environment that celebrates unique learning. For more information about Radcliffe Creek or Little Creek, the school’s preschool, which includes programs for children from infancy through pre-kindergarten, please call 410-778-8150 or visit www.radcliffecreekschool.org.