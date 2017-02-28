Kent School Students Support Backpack Program

by

Led by Kent School’s Student Government Association, students at Kent School collected food items to support Kent County’s Backpack Program. The Backpack Program is administered through the Kent County Food Pantry and serves students in Kent County who are in need. Kent School students from Preschool through Grade 8 successfully donated hundreds of individual servings of food to be distributed to students throughout the county.

SGA President, Campbell Parkhurst said, “We paired grades and groups were given a list of items to bring in. That way, we made sure we would have a variety of appropriate foods to donate. Grades 8 and 4 brought Pop Tarts and granola/breakfast bars. Grades 7 and 3 brought individual serving size of soups and cereals. Grades 6 and 2 brought pudding and fruit cups. Grades 5 and 1 brought juice and milk boxes. Kindergarten and Little School students brought Mac and Cheese and Chef Boyardee.” Parkhurst continued, “We thought it would be fun to add a little challenge to our students so we decided to offer a Jeans Day if we could collect enough food to fill the front loader of our Kubota. We did that and then some. We probably could have filled two or three! We are all looking forward to a Jeans Day soon.”

Kent School began the Food Drive in early February to coordinate with Peoples Bank Chester Gras celebration which supports the Backpack Program. Kent School’s Head of School, Nancy Mugele said, “It was heartwarming and gratifying to see our students so engaged and enthusiastic about a service project that directly benefits the children of our community. I am so proud of their good work and commitment to community service.”

The Backpack food drive is Kent School’s third service project to benefit the Kent County Food Pantry this academic year. The School hosted an Empty Bowls event in November, a canned food drive in November and December and the Backpack food drive in February. Sue Basener, President of the Kent County Food Pantry Board of Trustees said, “The partnership between Kent School and the Food Pantry is very valuable. We are so grateful for all the support their students and families provide. We are able to reach more children and families with their support.”

