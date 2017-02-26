Sultana to Host Volunteer/Summer Program Open House on March 3rd

by

Would you like to serve as a volunteer crewmember on an 18th century schooner, assist with kayaking trips to remote areas of the Chesapeake Bay, or simply help out at a vibrant local nonprofit? Is your child looking for something exciting and educational to do this summer? Do you have a grandchild visiting over vacation that you would like to have the experience of a lifetime? If the answer to any of the above is “yes,” you should make a point of visiting the Sultana Education Foundation’s Volunteer and Summer Program Open House on Friday, March 3rd from 5:00 – 7:00 pm as part of Chestertown’s monthly “First Friday.”

Open House visitors will have the chance to speak with Sultana’s staff and current volunteers about the Foundation’s newly expanded Volunteer Program. Beginning this March, Sultana is offering new opportunities for volunteers to assist with the Foundation’s operations, including sailing and maintenance positions on the Foundation’s 1768 schooner SULTANA, assistant trip leader positions with the Foundation’s canoe and kayak programs, and opportunities to volunteer in Sultana’s new Education Center in Chestertown.

In addition to showcasing the Foundation’s Volunteer Programs, Sultana’s March 3rd Open House will give parents and children an opportunity to talk with staff and previous student participants about the Foundation’s Summer Programs. For the summer of 2017 Sultana is offering eight distinct summer programs for students ranging in age from five to 18 years old. These include science and nature-based day camps, multi-day trips on the schooner SULTANA, and kayak-camping trips on the Captain John Smith Chesapeake National Historic Trail.

Information about the Sultana Education Foundation’s Volunteer and Summer programs can also be found online at the Foundation’s website – www.sultanaeducation.org.

About the Sultana Education Foundation

Founded in 1997, the Sultana Education Foundation is a private, nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to providing unique, hands-on educational opportunities that promote stewardship of the Chesapeake Bay’s historic, cultural, and environmental legacies. The Foundation is a two-time recipient of the National Maritime Historical

Foundation’s Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Maritime Education.