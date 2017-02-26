March Programs for Kids & Families at KCPL

In addition to weekly Storytime programs, March Kent County Public Library will be offering three special programs for kids and families.
Happy Birthday, Dr. Seuss!
Wednesday, March 1, 2017 | 5:30pm
Chestertown Branch
Join us for a party like no other. Cake, crafts, and books, oh my! Let’s read stories, sing songs, and celebrate all things Dr. Seuss.
Come one, come all, and join the fun! We’ll jump, skip, bounce, sing and run! Whether it rains, or “weather” it’s sunny, we’ll have lots of good fun that is funny! You should not, would not want to miss, a celebration quite like this! Ages 2 to 6
LEGO Day
Wednesday, March 8, 2017 | 4pm
Chestertown Branch
Build, create, repeat! It’s LEGO time at the library where only your imagination is the limit. All ages welcome.
Super Smash Bros. Wii U Tournament
Wednesday, March 29, 2017 |3 – 5pm
Chestertown Branch
Are you a fan of Super Smash Bros.? Can you melee with the best of them? Join us for a Smash Bros. tournament and show off your moves! Practice a few rounds and then face off to decide the winner of the coveted Smash trophy! Tournament play will be divided into Beginner and Advanced sections. Trophies will be awarded to the top player from each group. Kids (ages 5+) and teens welcome.REGISTRATION REQUIRED.
For more information or to register for the Super Smash Bros. Wii U Tournament, visit kentcountylibrary.org or call 410.778.3636.
