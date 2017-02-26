March Programs for Kids & Families at KCPL

by

In addition to weekly Storytime programs, March Kent County Public Library will be offering three special programs for kids and families.

Happy Birthday, Dr. Seuss!

Wednesday, March 1, 2017 | 5:30pm

Chestertown Branch

Join us for a party like no other. Cake, crafts, and books, oh my! Let’s read stories, sing songs, and celebrate all things Dr. Seuss.

Come one, come all, and join the fun! We’ll jump, skip, bounce, sing and run! Whether it rains, or “weather” it’s sunny, we’ll have lots of good fun that is funny! You should not, would not want to miss, a celebration quite like this! Ages 2 to 6

LEGO Day

Wednesday, March 8, 2017 | 4pm

Chestertown Branch

Build, create, repeat! It’s LEGO time at the library where only your imagination is the limit. All ages welcome.

Super Smash Bros. Wii U Tournament

Wednesday, March 29, 2017 |3 – 5pm

Chestertown Branch

Are you a fan of Super Smash Bros.? Can you melee with the best of them? Join us for a Smash Bros. tournament and show off your moves! Practice a few rounds and then face off to decide the winner of the coveted Smash trophy! Tournament play will be divided into Beginner and Advanced sections. Trophies will be awarded to the top player from each group. Kids (ages 5+) and teens welcome.REGISTRATION REQUIRED.

For more information or to register for the Super Smash Bros. Wii U Tournament, visit kentcountylibrary.org or call 410.778.3636.