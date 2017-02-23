Main Street Chestertown to Host Mayor’s Business Forum March 9

by

The new Main Street Chestertown organization will host a Business Forum with Mayor Chris Cerino on Thursday evening, March 9, at 7:00 p.m., in the second floor meeting room of Town Hall, 118 N. Cross Street. The agenda will include everything from overall business trends to specific issues such as parking, signage and special events.

“This is an opportunity for me to hear directly from the people who provide the services and jobs we need downtown,” said Cerino. “I want the forum to be a dialogue that can help the Town support our entrepreneurs.”

The president of Main Street Historic Chestertown, Paul Heckles, explained that economic vitality is one of the four main goals of the program and that hosting the mayor’s forum is a natural fit. “The feedback we get from business owners and other residents will help guide our committees,” he said.

The Main Street program was created in the 1970s by the National Trust for Historic Preservation to offer structured strategies for revitalizing small towns across America. Today there are more than 2,000 programs, including 28 in Maryland.