UM Shore Regional Health Announces Nominees for 2017 Nursing Awards

University of Maryland Shore Regional Health has announced the 56 nominations for the 2017 Nurse Excellence Awards program, set for May, 8, 2017 at the Rufus M. and Loraine Hall Todd Performing Arts Center at Chesapeake College.

According to Ruth Ann Jones, senior vice president, Patient Care Services and chief nursing officer for UM Shore Regional Health (UM SRH), the annual nursing awards ceremony, now in its sixth year, will as a kick-off event for the celebration of National Nursing Week, May 8-15, 2017. “The Nurse Excellence Awards recognize nursing excellence and serve as a great tribute to their hard work and commitment to our patients and to Shore Regional Health,” Jones said.

There are six categories in the Nurse Excellence Awards program — five awards given to individual nurses and one to the nursing staff of a unit or department. Nominations are submitted through an online process that is open to all staff throughout UM SRH and managed by the Nurse Excellence Awards Committee.

Nurses nominated this year for the award, Commitment to Others, are: from Chestertown, Michael Parker, Kimberly Seward and Marjorie Shaffer; from Dorchester, Tonya Barker; and from Easton, Alyssa Baker, Robin Ford, Dannielle Fretterd, Dawn Ruby, Amy Saia, Emily Uyttewaal, Karen Van Trieste, Dorothy Waters and Taffie Wilson.

Professional Nursing Practice award nominees are: from Chestertown, Jeanette Mooday-Walsh; from Easton, Alyssa Baker, Renee Edsall and Gretchen Maans; and regional, Hope Honigsberg.

Nominated for the Leadership award in nursing are: from Chestertown, Rebecca King, Kellee McLean and Cindy Simmons; from Dorchester, Tammy Bradshaw; and from Easton, Kim Brice, Lisa Eisemann, Grace Gonzalez, Dawn Ruby, Melissa Smith, Vernon Usilton, Dorothy Waters and Jason Weaver.

An award for the most “Promising Professional” is new to the Nurse Excellence Awards this year. First-ever nominees for this honor are; from Chestertown, Sarah Postles; from Dorchester, Lashon Adams and April Ewing; and from Easton, Joseph Brun, Heather Downes, Ashley Higgs, Rebecca Lyons, and Kelsey Mills.

The 2017 nominees for the nurse excellence award in Mentorship/Advocacy are: from Chestertown, Debbie Fulton and Melanie Iacona; from Dorchester, Tonya Barker; from Easton, Dianne Baxter, Connie Collins, Dawn Ruby, Dyshekia Strawberry, Keri Tucker and April Venables; and regional, Madeline Steffens.

Several nursing inpatient units and outpatient services were nominated for the unit award for excellence in Empirical Outcomes, as follows: from Chestertown, Chester River Home Care and the Infusion Clinic at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown; from Easton, the Birthing Center, the Emergency Department, and the 2 East and 3 East units of UM Shore Medical Center at Easton; from Queenstown, the Ambulatory Surgery Center; and regional, the Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation program.

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,500 employees, medical staff, board members, and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.