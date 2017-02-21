Compass Regional Hospice Patient Volunteer Training Scheduled for March

by

In March Compass Regional Hospice will offer two training options for individuals interested in becoming a patient care volunteer. The first session will be held on March 7, 8 and 9 at the Presbyterian Church of Chestertown, 905 Gateway Drive in Chestertown from 9:00 am to 3:00pm. The second session will be held on March 21, 22 and 23 at Compass Regional Hospice’s Hope & Healing Center, 255 Comet Drive in Centreville from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. Attending all three days of one of these sessions is required for volunteers who wish to work directly with hospice patients and their family members in Queen Anne’s, Kent and Caroline counties.

“Volunteering for hospice is like being a good neighbor,” says Courtney Williams, Manager of Volunteer and Professional Services for Compass Regional Hospice. “It is all about helping others and being there when they need you. Direct patient care volunteers provide companionship and support to our patients and their loved ones.”

Topics for these volunteer training sessions include an overview of hospice; the process of dying; spiritual care and its place in hospice care; the stages of grief; effective communications techniques; family dynamics; stress management; and self-care for caregivers.

Compass Regional Hospice relies on more than 300 volunteers of all ages to support its mission of “Care on your terms.” These individuals volunteer their time in a variety of ways. Whatever your motivation to volunteer, there is a place for you at Compass Regional Hospice.

For more information about becoming a volunteer for Compass Regional Hospice, visit www.compassregionalhospice.org/volunteers or contact Courtney Williams, 443-262-4112, cwilliams@compassregionalhospice.org.