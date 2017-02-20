March 1 Talk About the Origin of the Solar System

by

What can meteorites tell us about the solar system’s formation? A lot, it turns out. If you want to learn more, listen to Myriam Telus talk about “Cosmochemistry: Understanding the Origin of the Solar System,” on Wednesday, March 1 at 5 p.m. in Litrenta Lecture Hall, of the campus’ Toll Science Center.

Free and open to the public, this talk will focus on some of the major questions about the early solar system: What is it made up of? When and under what conditions it form? How has it changed over time?

Telus is a postdoctoral research fellow of the Department of Terrestrial Magnetism, Carnegie Institution for Science, where she employs chemical and isotopic analyses of meteorites and their components to study the early system. She will soon take on the role of assistant professor at University of California in Santa Cruz.

The talk is sponsored by the Earth and Planetary Science Fund and the McLain Program for Environmental Studies.