WC”s Cappella Group At Emmanuel March 5

WAC-APPELLA RETURNS TO EMMANUEL ON MARCH 5 AT 4 P.M.

Please join us as we welcome Washington College’s one and only coed cappella group on campus WACappella back to Emmanuel for a concert on Sunday afternoon, March 5 at 4 p.m. The proceeds from the free-will offering for this performance will go to support the National Music Festival free lunch program for student workers, mentors and NMF students hosted by Emmanuel again this summer. Meet the performers at a reception after the concert in the Parish Hall.