Unitarians explore the meaning of “Unitarian Universalism”

On Sunday, February 19 at 10 a.m., Mr. Ron Schaeffer will give a sermon entitled “What It Means to Be a Unitarian Universalist” for the Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River, 914 Gateway Dr., Chestertown. It is important that we occasionally ask the questions, “What does it mean to be a Unitarian Universalist? And, why is it important that we discuss this as a congregation?” In a religious denomination that allows the individual to decide what to believe, can we get consensus on our basic values and why we are here? During a time of major change for our congregations, Ron Schaeffer, a long-time UU, explains his view on what Unitarian Universalism means to him.

Special Music for this service will be performed by violinist/violist Nevin Dawson.

Childcare for infants and toddlers will be available during the service. Join us for this thoughtful discussion; all are welcome. For more information call 410-778-3440, or visit us on Facebook.