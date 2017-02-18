The Pam Ortiz Band’s “Songs For Our Future” March Concert to Climate Change

by

“Songs For Our Future” is pleased to announce that we have added a second show for the next performance in our Songs for Our Future series, a Concert to Highlight Climate Change & Clean Energy. In addition to the show originally planned for Friday, March 3 at 8:00 p.m., we are adding a show on Sunday, March 5 at 3:00 p.m. with all the same music and special guests.

In addition, we have made it possible for you to reserve seats for all upcoming shows. Visit our EventBrite page to reserve tickets. All donations will be taken at the door. If your plans change, please return to the site to cancel your reservations so we can accommodate someone on the waiting list.

The first two shows in this series have been sold out, standing-room only events so be sure to reserve a spot. We were sad to have to turn people away last month, and regret if it happened to you. We want to make sure everyone can be a part of these special events.

How did the concert do in February? With your help and the support of our volunteers and special guests, we raised $2,775 at our February concert to support the work of the National Immigration Law Center to protect the immigrant community. You all are amazing!

A CONCERT TO HIGHLIGHT CLIMATE CHANGE & CLEAN ENERGY

The Pam Ortiz Band with Special Guests: Meredith Davies Hadaway, Celtic harp, poetry Andrew McCown, outdoor educator & storyteller Robert Earl Price, poet Jeff Davis, bass



Friday, March 3 at 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 5 at 3:00 p.m. [2nd Show Just Added!]

Robert Ortiz Studios

207C S. Cross St.

Chestertown, MD

410-810-1400

$15 suggested donation ($10 students)