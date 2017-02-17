Registration Open for Summer Camps at the Garfield

by

This summer marks the 14th year of Playmakers Summer Theatre Camp at the Garfield Center for the Arts, and directors Tess Hogans and Catherine Bushby are thrilled to announce that this year the campers will be presenting The Princess Bride. The camp will run for four weeks from July 17th to August 11th and is open to ages 8-15.

Also included in the cost of the Playmakers camp is the Hedgelawn Performance Series. These exciting multi-cultural performances introduce Playmakers to a variety of theatrical arts. Playmakers interact with Professional Artists who provide three Fridays of interactive, educational entertainment. These performances are open to the public for a minimal admission fee.

The cost for campers aged 8-10 is $345, and $385 for ages 11-15. The 11-15 year old campers play the larger roles and the 8-10 year old campers make up the chorus and supporting characters. Scholarships are available on an as-needed basis, and anyone interested in more information about Playmakers should contact Tess Hogans at thogans@garfieldcenter.org.

Children interested in musical theatre should register for the week-long MUSICAMP, which runs July 10th-14th. This camp culminates with a performance of The Most Epic Birthday Party Ever on Friday, July 14th at 7 p.m. MUSICAMP is a great introduction to the stage for ages 8-15, and meets Monday through Friday 9:00am to 3:30 p.m. During the week all campers will participate in acting, singing, choreography and set design. MUSICAMP is an intensive musical theatre experience with age-appropriate content and expectations. The show is directed by Julie Lawrence and ably assisted by Rachel Craig and Charlice Culvert.

Registration is now open for both camps!

Please visit www.garfieldcenter.org and click on the “Summer Camps” tab. Space is limited; sign up today!