New Easton Center for Nutritional Microscopy Offers Window into How Nutrition Affects Health

A new business has opened in Easton which can help individuals gain a window into their health. Easton Center for Nutritional Microscopy at 10 S. Hanson Street in Easton offers its clients individual nutritional live blood assessments.

According to Aniello Costagliola, the certified nutritional microscopist with the Center, comments, “We are living in stressful times – with fast-paced lifestyles and toxins in our air, water, and daily environments. Diabetes, digestive disorders, and poor immune system function are among the top health issues in America today.”

He adds, “By gathering one drop of blood through nutritional microscopy, I can help determine such health risks indicators as vitamin and enzyme deficiencies, fat and sugar disorders, mineral and electrolyte imbalances, and air contamination.”

He further explains that when we contaminate our blood through what we eat, what we drink, or what we breathe, we can bring disease to our bodies. The Center’s goal is to provide individual assessments and proper education to help clients make important nutritional and lifestyle changes that can improve health and prevent sickness and disease.

The process is a simple one. Once the sample of a drop of blood is taken, Costagliola is able to show his clients live blood through a microscope. By using a Darkfield Microscope with a large computer monitor, he can show clients the properties of individual blood cells, including live white blood cells, which can be indicators of a functional immune system. By examining layered dry blood cells, he can gain a more historic view of conditions that have been developing over some time. Some of these indicators cannot be found using the traditional method of blood analysis.

The advantages of Live Blood Cell Microscopy are that many of these disorders and chemical changes can be detected earlier than standard blood tests, which look only at dead cells. Live blood analysis enables the client to see how his or her blood behaves in the body. Nutritional microscopy can help clients discover how the choices they make every day affect their overall health and well-being; see the effects of certain foods, drinks, and environmental toxins have on their bodies and blood; detect and prevent underlying sickness and disease; learn how to take responsibility for their health; and balance their systems by giving them the nutrition they need.

Costagliola, who used to be a massage therapist, has always been interested in helping people better understand their health. He adds, “I saw this technology and got interested in learning more about it. I was trained by Dr. Sandy Corlett of the Center for Nutritional Medicine in Buford, GA and became certified as a nutritional microscopist.”

His own health status has been improved by the information he has learned through the testing. Diagnosed in 1988 with diabetes, he has struggled with regulating his blood sugar levels. Since evaluating his blood, he has been able to lower his A1c, which paints a picture of his average blood sugar level. By simply introducing a series of cleanses into his life, he was able to bring his A1c level down and keep it regulated.

Costagliola states, “I realized that this simple monitoring could help people get well. Our body is a great machine. When God created it, he also created a way for us to heal ourselves.”

Among the changes the Center recommends upon review of a client’s blood are parasite and candida cleanses, liver cleanses, and changes in diet. In some cases, clients can add enzymes, supplements and probiotics to help balance their systems and enhance overall health.

To learn more about nutritional microscopy and the Easton Center for Nutritional Microscopy, call Costagliola at 410-253-9197.

Caption: Pictured is Aniello Costagliola, certified nutritional microscopist, with the new Easton Center for Nutritional Microscopy. The new business can help individuals gain a window into their health by seeing the effect nutrition has on their cells and how the choices they make each day can affect their overall health and well-being.