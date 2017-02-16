Workshop for Rural Health Care Businesses offered in Centreville

by

Chesapeake Charities will provide capacity-building training for businesses that provide health and fitness services in rural areas. The workshop, “Development Strategies for Rural Health Care Providers” will be held on Thursday, March 2 at the Queen Anne’s County Building, 110 Vincit Street, in Centreville.

Led by Chesapeake Charities’ Grants and Evaluation Specialist, Mary Ann Gleason, and Executive Director, Linda Kohler, the workshop will provide business leaders with new ways to diversify funding resources, improve sustainability and strengthen their businesses. The workshop is funded through the Rural Business Development Grant Program of the USDA and there is no charge for attendance.

“We know first-hand how challenging it is to stay on top of new funding opportunities, but it is critical for success,” said Kohler, “We have put together a very focused workshop for busy managers. It is a small investment of time with potentially big rewards.”

Photos: Mary Ann Gleason (left) and Linda Kohler (right)

Course content will include:

– Identifying rural health resources and opportunities

– Addressing new market opportunities in population health and preventive care

– Developing effective strategies to make the case for funding

– Diversifying the funding base to improve sustainability

– Partnering with the community and connecting with local government officials

The workshop runs from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon in the conference room at the Queen Anne’s County Building on Vincit Street in Centreville. Online registration is available at http://chesapeakecharities.org/events. For questions, please call Mary Ann Gleason at Chesapeake Charities (410) 643-4020 or send an email to info@chesapeakecharities.org.

Chesapeake Charities is a community foundation with over a decade of success in obtaining funding for local programs and initiatives, and supports a wide range of charitable causes including arts, education, health and human services, animal welfare, and the environment. All of our 75 component funds have a common cause – a passion for making a difference in their communities. Together we have invested more than $9 million in the Chesapeake Bay region since 2005.

Chesapeake Charities is accredited by the National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations. For more information, visit our website at chesapeakecharities.org.