Chesapeake Announces Workshop in Grain Marketing

As part of the new Agriculture program, Chesapeake College is offering its first professional farming short course February 20 – March 1.

Presented as four workshops with Instructor John Hall, the Grain Marketing course is offered Mondays and Wednesdays from 2:30-3:45 pm beginning Feb. 20. The course cost is $25, and covers all materials.

The new class is designed for farmers, managers, and financial experts who are involved with growing or marketing of grain. Course topics include: USDA Supply and Demand balance sheets, quarterly stocks reports, and internet tools available from Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Participants will learn to interpret balance sheets and quarterly stock reports, manage options, use web-based marketplace tools, collect Basis and set prices.

For more information, please contact Dr. Nicole Fiorellino at nfiorellino@chesapeake.edu or 410-822-5400, ext. 2362