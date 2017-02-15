WIN has Donated its Dodge Ram Van to the Bayside H.O.Y.A.S., Inc.

by

The mission of Women in Need, Inc. (WIN) has expanded over the years and it has supported many initiatives in the county, including the Alley Teen Center from 2007 to 2015, offering tutoring, counseling and after school activities for middle and high school students and activities such as Girl’s Circle and Boys Council. The rise of other services for area youth like the Kent County Community Center and the progressive programs like the H.O.Y.A.S. allowed the organization to focus on new endeavors like Project M.E. (Microenterprise Empowerment) providing support and location space for new start up businesses to gain exposure to the region and customers at its downtown location, Finders Keepers.

The van, originally purchased to support the Alley Teen Center and was used for other partnerships such as the Kent Shoreman Basketball team, will be put to use by the H.O.Y.A.S. for travel around the county and for away games throughout the Eastern Shore. It is fitting that it will pass from one youth basketball program to another and we hope it will serve them well as they continue to serve and do good work with the kids of our community. “Our organization is grateful that the citizens of our community and businesses not only appreciate and value what we do as a program, but want to see us grow,” John Queen, founder of Bayside H.O.Y.A.S., Inc.

In addition to the donating to Bayside H.O.Y.A.S, Inc., WIN will also be making its annual contribution of $1,500 to the Samaritan Group Emergency Homeless Shelter program in addition to other planned contributions to HomePorts and other area organizations.

This year WIN will celebrate 20 years serving the Kent County community. For the last 15 years, Karen Dionisio and company have operated the WIN Thrift Store on Philosopher¹s Terrace (next to Dollar General), as the main source of funds used to provided support various programs for those in need. In addition to providing low cost furnishings and goods, the WIN Store also serves the community by providing home essentials to qualifying families for reduced or no cost.

Women In Need, Inc. is a 501(c)3 organization that provides client assistance through programs designed to empower individuals to success. For more information contact their administrative office at 410-778-3844 or email: info@win-foundation.org. Donations to the store are accepted Thursday thru Saturday during business hours.