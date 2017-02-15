Senior Nation: Workshop on Legal Challenges of Aging Loved Ones February 18

by

Good news: there is no need to fear legal documents for aging loved ones moving into assisted living.

HeartFields Assisted Living at Easton invites you to participate in a free seminar conducted by Mid-Shore attorney Charles Capute. He will walk through a discussion on legal issues one might have in paying for care and protecting elderly parents and themselves both legally and financially. Issues such as powers of attorney, estate planning, and health care powers will be covered followed by a question and answer period.

The Seminar will be held this coming Saturday, February 18th, from 9:00 to 11:00 AM at HeartFields Assisted Living at Easton located at 700 Port Street in Easton, Maryland. Seating is limited, so call 410-820-4400 to reserve your slot.

The lecture and seminar series is part of the HeartFields Lifestyle 360 Programing developed by Five Star Senior Living that centers on the Five Dimensions of Wellness. Heartfields goal is to make life meaningful and fun while giving residents the opportunity to discover new interests and pursuing new friendships. The Five Dimensions support intellect, physical, spiritual, emotional and social growth.

HeartFields Chef Gordon will present a “Five Star” breakfast, using signature items from his daily menus, following the seminar.

For more information of this program please go here