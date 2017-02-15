Muralist Jeff Huntington to Speak at Creative Lives Series

by

Artist Jeff Huntington returns to RiverArts on Thursday, February 23 as part of the Creative Lives Series. His show Catalyst is currently on exhibit through the month of February at the RiverArts studio gallery, as well as the Harriet Tubman mural he created at RiverArts in collaboration with youth from the J DeWeese Carter Center and the Bayside HOYAS.

Huntington’s work has been exhibited both nationally and internationally over the past 25 years; his paintings are in private and public collections throughout the world, including US embassies. In addition to his solo career, Huntington has formed a non-profit, Future History Now, with his partner, Julie Gibb. Future History Now creates public artworks and art programming through the collaboration of at-risk youth and local, professional artists—creating opportunities for all involved to become stakeholders in creating the future landscape of their own communities.

The Harriet Tubman mural currently on exhibit at RiverArts is the result of Future History Now’s collaboration with Kent County youth. RiverArts is in the process of finding a home for the mural once the exhibit has concluded.

The public is encouraged to come and listen as Huntington shares his passions and philosophies with us, and view the mural as well as Huntington’s solo work.

The talk will be held in the RiverArts Gallery, 315 High Street, Suite 106, Chestertown, MD, 21620. Reservations are strongly suggested. Tickets are $15/$10 for RiverArts members, and may be purchased on line www.ChestertownRiverArts.org, click on events, or by calling the gallery at 410 778 6300. Refreshments will be provided.

Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday 11 AM to 4 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 4 PM, Sunday 11 Am- 3 PM, and open on First Fridays until 8 PM.