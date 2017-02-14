by

You are cordially invited to attend a very informative workshop on caring for KITTENS!!

The Humane Society of Kent County and Really Great Cats Rescue are partners in hosting a one day seminar on SATURDAY, MARCH 18th, featuring amazing instructors from The National Kitten Coalition. The venue will be at the Town Hall of Chestertown, 118 North Cross Street.

The National Kitten Coalition is a non-profit, all volunteer group, whose mission is to increase the survival rate of rescued kittens. They provide education and training to animal shelter staff, rescue groups, volunteers, and fosters. The goal is to share knowledge and tools in order to give high quality, cost-effective care. Instructors will cover topics including pregnant cats, labor and delivery, nursing, bottle feeding, socializing, weaning, parasites, sickness, and so much more!

We want our staff and volunteers to be prepared for KITTEN SEASON!!

COFFEE AND DONUTS will be provided in the morning.

A full day of instruction and LUNCH is provided!!

We are hoping you will BRING A FRIEND and spend the day with us.

Registration is at 9:00 a.m. and class begins promptly at 9:30 a.m. Registration is FREE until March 1st. After March 1st a $10.00 registration fee applies.

Registration is FREE for all established volunteers or fosters of THE HUMANE SOCIETY OF KENT COUNTY OR REALLY GREAT CATS RESCUE! Your dedication and service helps us save lives every day!!

Contact Meg Bennett to reserve your seats today at 202-302-8194 or email megomania@verizon.net.