RiverArts Celebrates 5th Birthday on March 18 with Arts Alive!

It’s hard to believe that RiverArts will be celebrating its fifth birthday in 2017! Save the date for the Arts Alive! Gala to show your support. This annual event will be held at the Chesapeake Room, Rock Hall Volunteer Fire House, on March 18, 6-10pm.

This non-profit community arts center has become a major force in the community, with over 400 members who bring artistic talent and a great deal of energy to support the arts. Its mission is “to engage our community in the creation, appreciation, and support of the arts through education, events, and exhibitions.” Its vision is to inspire and foster creativity as a positive and sustainable force that enriches our community and establishes the region as a premier arts destination. Its many successes were instrumental in helping to get Chestertown designated as an Arts and Entertainment District.

Looking back, RiverArts has had many successes. Right from the beginning RiverArts’ space at 315 High Street was designed to show off its monthly changing exhibits in the Main and Galleries. The themes for the shows, especially the juried exhibits, bring out the creativity of both members and nonmembers. On First Fridays, RiverArts is the place to be with several hundred visitors taking in the shows and participating in voting for the Peoples’ Choice. The Gift Shop has items for sale in every medium. In 2016, the Gift Shop instituted the “Artist of the Month” highlighting various arts and contemporary crafts as well as offering insight into the artist’s background and creative process.

Education is an important part of RiverArts. Weekly life drawing sessions, monthly Photo Club meetings, and courses in a wide range of fine arts and crafts are offered throughout the year. The Creative Lives Series provides talks by individuals, not necessarily artists, who discuss their own creative processes -in the way they live their lives and their projects. RiverArts sponsors bus trips to craft shows, museum exhibits, Broadway and off Broadway shows.

Over the years, special events have expanded: Paint the Town, Art in Bloom, Earth Stewardship Days, RiverFest and the Annual Studio Tour draw local as well as visitors from throughout the region, including Baltimore, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C. What often makes these events so successful is the collaboration between RiverArts and many other community organizations such as the Chester River Association, the Downtown Chestertown Association, Washington College, Kent Mediation Upper Shore, the Garfield Center, and Sumner Hall.

KidSPOT, next door to RiverArts, started out providing a place for children to be creative during the Farmers’ Market. It quickly expanded from there. Classes, gallery tours with follow-up activities to promote visual literacy, all make for a great place for children to experience a range of arts and crafts. It’s fun to visit the space which is decorated with the children’s work. In addition, there is a KidSPOT After School Enrichment Program as well as a Summer Camp.

Moving Clay Studio from Still Pond to 2014 High Street in Chestertown has greatly improved visibility and activity. The place just buzzes with classes for those with no experience at all to highly advanced potters. With the availability of daily open studio time there is a real sense of camaraderie as potters come in to work on their pieces.

As RiverArts reaches out to the community we hope the community will support us by coming to our Gala. We look forward to seeing you there.

For more information on RiverArts, and to purchase tickets for the ArtsAlive! Gala, visit www.chestertownriverarts.org/events or call RiverArts at 410 778 6300.

Chestertown RiverArts is located at 315 High Street, Suite 106, Chestertown, MD 21620 – (in the breezeway). Gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday, 11 AM to 4 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 4 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM, and open on First Fridays until 8 PM.