Garfield Center Announces Auditions for “Love, Loss and What I Wore”

Auditions for the Garfield Center for the Arts’ April production of Love, Loss and What I Wore will be held on Tuesday, February 21st at 6pm, Thursday, February 23rd at 6pm and Saturday, February 25th at 11am.

This funny, compelling play of monologues and ensemble pieces about women, clothes and memory covers all the important subjects — mothers, prom dresses, mothers, buying bras, mothers, hating purses and why we only wear black. Liz Smith on wowowow.com wrote, “So funny and so powerful; so dear and so sweet; so remindful of our female wiles, our worries, our insecurities, our remembrances of mother, father, sisters, brothers, lovers … it can’t miss.”

“Funny, powerful, sweet and saucy! Goes directly to the heart, soul and vanity of every woman, young and old.” – Variety

“Witty and wise!” – Vanity Fair

Director Diane Landskroener is seeking a cast of five women and one stage manager who appears throughout the show, ages 20-60. Familiarity with the play is helpful, but not necessary. Come prepared to do cold readings from the script.

Performances are scheduled for three weekends: April 14-16, April 21-23, and April 28-30, Fridays and Saturdays at 8PM, and Sundays at 3PM.

For more information, visit garfieldcenter.org or call the GCA Box Office at 410-810-2060. The Garfield Center for the Arts is located at 210 High Street in Chestertown, Maryland.