April 11 Date Set for Chestertown Spy Forum with Mayor Chris Cerino & WC President Sheila Bair

On April 11, the Chestertown Spy will be hosting a special community forum on the future of Chestertown and Washington College with College president Sheila Bair – joined by key senior staff – and Town of Chestertown mayor Chris Cerino.

This unprecedented exchange between the leaders of these historically intertwined institutions will take the form of a community conversation moderated by Spy executive editor Dave Wheelan.

Like many small towns and small colleges across the United States, Chestertown and Washington College have several and significant challenges facing them over the next few decades. From recovering from the great recession, to managing costs or assembling capital, both the Town and College are needing to find new and innovative solutions for these complex times for rural American life.

During the course of the evening, the conversation will address some of these issues as well as hear from Mayor Cerino and Washington College on their own thoughts about Chestertown’s collective future as well as possible points of intersection between Chestertown and Washington College in their strategic planning. Audience questions will also be part of the program.

The Forum will be open to the public and there will be no cost of admission.

A Spy Conversation with Mayor Chris Cerino and WC President Sheila Bair

“The Future of Chestertown and Washington College”

Decker Theatre

Washington College

5 to 7 PM

April 11, 2017