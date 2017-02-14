Adkins Arboretum Names New Trustees

by

Adkins Arboretum announces the appointment of four members to its Board of Trustees. Joyce Anderson, Mikaela Boley, Margot McConnel and Kate Rattie joined the Arboretum Board for its January meeting.

Anderson, of Centreville, is a retired therapist. She has served as a volunteer with the Arboretum’s youth programs and is an enthusiastic ambassador for its conservation mission. She also trained as a Maryland Master Naturalist through the Arboretum’s partnership with Pickering Creek Audubon Center and Phillips Wharf Environmental Center.

Boley works as a senior agent associate and urban horticulture/Master Gardener coordinator for the University of Maryland Extension Service in Talbot County. She holds a degree in environmental horticulture from the University of Minnesota and interned at the Arboretum before moving to Easton from her home state of Wisconsin.

McConnel, of Easton, earned a degree in landscape design from Temple University and is a longtime volunteer for the Arboretum and numerous organizations on the Mid-Shore. She has served as president of the Garden Club of the Eastern Shore.

Rattie, of Ridgely, has held fundraising, marketing and communications management positions with Chester River Health System, Shore Health System, Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum and Adkins Arboretum. She currently serves as associate director of the Benedictine Foundation. Rattie is a 2014 graduate of Shore Leadership and currently serves as president of the board of directors of the Caroline County Humane Society.

Located adjacent to Tuckahoe State Park in Caroline County, Adkins Arboretum is a private partnership between the nonprofit Adkins Arboretum and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The facilities are owned by the state but are operated and financed by the Arboretum under a 50-year lease. The Arboretum serves residents and travelers in the region with leadership provided by a 13-member Board of Trustees representing Caroline, Dorchester, Talbot and Queen Anne’s counties.

Adkins Arboretum is a 400-acre native garden and preserve at the headwaters of the Tuckahoe Creek in Caroline County. Open year round, the Arboretum offers educational programs for all ages about nature and gardening. For more information, visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-634-2847, ext. 0.