Kent County Doubles Down on Pre-Kindergarten Education

Responding to the research, Kent County Superintendent, Dr. Karen Couch, and Kent County Board of Education will continue their investment in early childhood education. In FY 13, Kent County Public Schools began offering tuition free full-day Pre-Kindergarten to all 4-year old children residing within the County. Pre-Kindergarten programs prepare children socially, emotionally, physically, and academically for Kindergarten and beyond and are staffed with early childhood certified teachers and instructional assistants.

Kent County teachers and administrators are committed to improving kindergarten readiness and supporting the needs of young children. Offering tuition free universal pre-kindergarten is one way Kent County is working to make this happen. 85% of four-year-old children in Kent County attend our public Pre-K full day programs. 54% of Kent County’s children enter Kindergarten with the knowledge, skills, and behaviors needed to fully participate in the Kindergarten curriculum. This is the highest percentage on the Eastern Shore and 11 points higher than the state average! For more information about Kent’s 2016-2017 Kindergarten Readiness Assessment (KRA) data to http://www.readyatfive.org/school-readiness-data/jurisdictional-readiness-data-2017/kent-county-1.html

Regardless of school consolidation, full-day Pre-Kindergarten classes will continue for all students who are four years old on or before September 1, 2017. Pre-K and Kindergarten registration information will be available by March 15th. The sign-up period for 2017-2018 will be held in May.

For more information about how to get children registered, please call Gina Jachimowicz at 410-778-7116 or e-mail gjachimowicz@kent.k12.md.us