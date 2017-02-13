Half Day Retreat in Hillsboro

by

On Saturday, February 18, The Retreat House at Hillsboro will be hosting a half-day retreat from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. entitled “Recovering Spirit: The Path to Forgiveness,” led by Reverend Paul Gennett, Jr., pastor of St. Mark’s in Dover, Delaware.

This contemplative session will focus on spirituality using the 12 Steps of AA and other teachings as a guide for exploration and discussion on the subject of forgiveness. The retreat is open to anyone who wishes to expand their spiritual life. Being in a recovery program is not required. Gennett explained, “Many of us struggle with letting go of things that are in the way of our spiritual growth. During this retreat we’ll consider what life might be like without them.”

The agenda includes discussion and time for quiet reflection and prayer. Continental breakfast and lunch will be offered and to cover expenses, a free will offering of $25 per person will be gratefully accepted at the door. Online registration is requested at https://recoveringspirit2.eventbrite.com.

Located on the grounds of St. Paul’s Church at 22005 Church Street, Hillsboro, Maryland 21641, the Retreat House is open forgroup retreats and meetings, individual hermitages, meditation and any who seek a spiritual connection. A traditional Chartres-style walking labyrinth is always open for walking and prayer. The Retreat House at Hillsboro is a ministry of the Diocese of Easton, MD. For more information contact Francie Thayer, Director, at (410) 364-7042, info@retreathousehillsboro.org, or visit us on Facebook.com/RetreatHouseAtHillsboro.