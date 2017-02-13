Baltimore’s St. Bartholonew’s Organist at Emmanuel on February 17

by

Theodore (Ted) Davis will be presenting a concert at Emmanuel Church on February 17.

Ted is an active organ and harpsichord recitalist as well as a chamber music performer and conductor. As a soloist, he has performed around the mid-Atlantic region, New England, and the Southeast. He has achieved national recognition in organ-playing competitions, and is an active composer with works printed by two publishers.

Mr. Davis has been organist and choirmaster at St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church in Baltimore since 2005. As part of its music series Ted conducts the church choir in choral evensong services, presents an annual “Bach at St. Bartholomew’s” series (music of J.S. Bach for organ and harpsichord), and conducts choral concerts. In the latter, the church choir is joined by additional singers from the community and orchestra, performing works which have recently included Brahms Requiem, Haydn’s “Theresa” Mass, and Handel’s Messiah.

Friday, February 17th at 7.30 p.m. Tickets $20 at the door ($5 for students). For more information, contact Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Chestertown 101 N. Cross St. 410-778-3477.