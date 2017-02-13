Audition Dates for “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown”

by

Auditions for You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown, a musical comedy with book, music and lyrics by Clark Gesner, will be held at Church Hill Theatre on Saturdays, Feb. 25 & March 4 from 1 to 4 p.m. and Monday, Feb. 27 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sylvia Maloney, who recently directed Fiddler on the Roof at CHT, will direct this production with music direction by Ellen Grunden and choreography by Cavin Moore.

This classic musical, which depicts a day in the life of Charlie Brown and his friends from the beloved “Peanuts” comic strip, opened off-Broadway in March of 1967, playing for over 1500 performances and came to Broadway in a revised version in 1999. The revival featured Kristin Chenoweth as Sally and Roger Bart as Snoopy, each winning a Tony for their performance.

Casting needs will include principal roles for 4 men (ranging in age from teens to the 50’s) and 2 women (ranging in age from teens to the 50’s) along with 4 men and 4 women for Ensemble roles in the same age groupings.

Please come with a prepared song and sheet music (2 copies). Auditioners should also be prepared to read from the script and to learn a brief dance routine. Technicians are also needed and should come to auditions.

You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown will play weekends from Friday June 9th through Sunday June 25th, 2017. For more information, call Sylvia Maloney at 410-778-3783 or email ssmaloney@verizon.net.