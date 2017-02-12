MRC Seeks 2017 Summer Interns

by

Midshore Riverkeeper Conservancy (MRC) is seeking applications for a summer internship experience. MRC is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the restoration and protection of the waterways that comprise the watersheds of the Choptank River, Miles River, Wye River, and Eastern Bay in the Midshore region of the Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Based in Easton, the organization serves as an advocate for the health of these tributaries and the living resources they support. MRC strives to provide education, outreach, and restoration programs. These programs promote environmental awareness of the essential role local rivers and streams play in the community, the issues that threaten their health and vitality, and solutions that must be implemented to preserve them.

Summer intern activities include:

• Water quality monitoring

• Oyster restoration

• Leading community kayak tours

• Community outreach and events

• Boat and equipment maintenance

• Submerged Aquatic Vegetation surveys

• Volunteer coordinating

• Monitoring restoration sites including tree plantings and wetlands

• Assist in rain garden and tree plantings

Qualifications:

• Rising junior or senior college student

• Access to a vehicle

• Must live locally or have ability to find summer housing

• Able to lift at least 30 lbs, swim, and feel comfortable on a boat and doing physical outdoor activity in various weather conditions

• Willing to work a flexible 40-hour schedule with some evening and weekend hours

• Proficient in Microsoft Office software

• Interest in GIS, experience not necessary

• Outgoing personality with effective communication skills

Internships are unpaid and interns must commit to a minimum of 10 weeks of work. Start and end dates are flexible, but preferred start date is in May. Interviews will be conducted in March and April.

To learn more about MRC, visit midshoreriverkeeper.org. To apply for an internship,please send resume & cover letter to Suzanne Sullivan at Suzanne@midshoreriverkeeper.orgby March 1, 2017.