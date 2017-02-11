Unitarians Explore the Impact of “Love” Upon Today’s Political Dialogue

by

On Sunday, February 12 at 10 a.m., Rev. Dr. Richard Speck will give a sermon entitled “Love Is All You Need” for the Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River, 914 Gateway Dr., Chestertown. As we approach Valentine’s Day, does love have the power to overcome hate? In the face of a country torn between Republicans and Democrats arguing over what the facts are, can love triumph to heal the breach? We’ll explore love and its role in our lives and religion.

Childcare for infants and toddlers will be available during the service. Join us for this thoughtful discussion; all are welcome. For more information call 410-778-3440, or visit us on Facebook.