A Luncheon Treat for Jazz Lovers

by

Oberholtzer is a familiar name in Kent County, especially to those in the music world. Dr. Christopher Oberholtzer, son of locally known musicians, Dan and Judie Oberholtzer, and head of one of the leading college jazz programs in New England, will speak at the next WC-ALL Learn at Lunch programon Thursday, February 16, 2017. The title of his presentation is “Jazz, From Louis to Now.”

In addition to his roles as Director, Jazz Studies, University of Southern Maine and as Musical Director of the Portland (ME) Jazz Orchestra, the multi-talented Dr. Oberholtzer is a much-in-demand clinician and guest director, working with numerous high school jazz ensembles and All-State and Honors Festivals through-out the country.

As a free-lance trombonist, he has toured here and abroad with groups such as the Artie Shaw Orchestra, Tony Bennett, the Smithsonian Masterworks Jazz Orchestra, the Dorsey Brothers Orchestra, Roberta Flack and The Temptations.

During his talk, Dr. Oberholtzer will invite guests to explore with him (and listen to) some of the major characteristics of jazz music. Since its inception in the early 20th Century, there have been many stylistic changes in this original American art form. The presentation will begin with Louis Armstrong and move through the decades to some of today’s current jazz musicians.

The buffet luncheon and lecture begin at noon in the Hynson Lounge in Hodson Hall on the Washington College campus. Community members are invited to attend. Reservations with payment are required by Monday, February 13. The cost is $20 for WC-ALL members and $25 for non-members. Send check made payable to WC-ALL to: WC-ALL, 300 Washington Avenue, Chestertown MD 21620. Please include name, phone number and email. For more information, contact the WC-ALL office at 410-778-7221.