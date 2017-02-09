Waddell Foundation Supports MRC’s Students for Streams Program

by

Midshore Riverkeeper Conservancy (MRC) received a $500 grant from the Waddell Foundation to support MRC’s Students for Streams program in Dorchester County. Pictured along the Cambridge waterfront are (left to right) MRC Education and Outreach Coordinator Elle O’Brien, Waddell Foundation Director Jack Brooks, and MRC Education and Volunteer Coordinator Suzanne Sullivan. The Waddell Foundation assists nonprofit organizations that are located in Dorchester County and that promote categories of the Arts, Education, Environment, Recreation and Human Services. Support from foundations like Waddell Foundation allows MRC to continue bringing Dorchester County students to Horn Point Laboratory to tour the largest oyster hatchery on the East Coast, go canoeing, and talk to scientists working on improving the health of the Chesapeake Bay. For more information, contact Elle O’Brien at elle@midshoreriverkeeper.org or (443) 385-0511.