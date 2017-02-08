Tim Kern Sporting Clay Tournament Set for April 1

by

The Tim Kern Sporting Clays Tournament will be held at the Hopkins Game Farm in Kennedyville, Maryland on Saturday, April 1st. Each entry into the tournament requires a fee of $45 with all proceeds benefiting the Tim Kern Memorial Foundation. Hopkins Game Farm will be open all week for you to brush up on your skills in preparation for the 11:00 start. Registration will begin at 10:00 a.m. (Participants are welcome to shoot the course prior to Noon, please meet us at 1:00pm for lunch.) If you have any further questions, please contact the Hopkins Game Farm at (410) 348-5287.

Following the tournament, everyone is welcome to participate in the post-event party to be held at Hopkins Game Farm. Beer and wings will be provided free of charge to all tournament participants. A $10 donation is required at the door for individuals that do not participate in the shoot. Sponsorship opportunities are still available. For more information, please contact the Tim Kern Memorial Foundation at (410) 778-4060 or by e-mail at timkernmemorialfund@gmail.com.

As in previous years, all proceeds garnered from the event will go to support the Tim Kern Memorial Foundation. The mission of the Foundation is simple: to raise community funds by hosting events in the spirit of Tim. Tim Kern attended Chestertown Middle School and graduated from Kent County High School in 2002. A tragic accident took his life in 2006. The Foundation was established by friends and family who shared a bond with Tim. Donations will be made to charities that embody the love for sports, passionate dedication, as well as fun and laughter that was Tim.

Please help make this year’s tournament a success by showing your support through sponsoring a shooting station and participating in the event. Thank you for your participation and we look forward to seeing everyone on April 1st.