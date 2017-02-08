KidSPOT Winter Fun – Family Yoga and MardiGras Mask Making

by

KidSPOT, RiverArts’ Creativity Center, is offering a variety of activities for children of all ages in February, from family yoga and mindfulness crafts to making masks for the upcoming ChesterGras parade.

On Saturday, February 11, Carrie Evans from Joyspring Yoga will lead participants in playful poses, Yoga games, and mindfulness crafts for a Family Yoga workshop – kids ages 6 – 12 plus parent. Session begins at 1 pm, and runs for two hours.

A mask making workshop In honor of Chester Gras, (Chestertown’s own MardiGras celebration), will be held Saturday, February 18, from 1 to 3 pm, with instructor Mary Ann Herron. Children will make two types of masks: a Mardi-Gras style mask to be worn and a decorative mask. Paint, feathers, fabric, beads, glitter, and jewels, as well as other materials, will be available to adorn each mask. Kids will also learn about the significance of masks from various cultures.

Space is limited for each of the Saturday workshops. Pre-registration is required. Cost is $10 per participant per class for KidSPOT Kids Club members, and $15 for non-members. For more information on Kids Club and upcoming Saturday workshops and events, please visit www.chestertownriverarts.org and click on KidSPOT, or call RiverArts at 410 778 6300.

Chestertown RiverArts is located at 315 High Street, Suite 106, Chestertown, MD 21620 – (in the breezeway). Gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday, 11 AM to 4 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 4 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM, and open on First Fridays until 8 PM.