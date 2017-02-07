The Business of Mentoring: Chesapeake Bank and Chesapeake Investment Advisors Join Forces

by

While it is true there is no binding contract or plans to merge two of Chestertown’s most active financial advisor practices; the Spy was nonetheless intrigued by a partnership recently announced between Kristen Owen at Chesapeake Bank and Trust and Marty Knight of Chesapeake Investment Advisors the other day.

In the great tradition of mentoring, it established an informal link between Kristen, a relative newcomer to the world of financial advice services after playing several other roles in her eleven years with Chesapeake Bank, and Marty, the seasoned professional, who took over Chesapeake Investment Advisors on Spring Street from Robert and Joanne Gearheart several years ago after he retired from his first career in law enforcement with the Maryland State Police.

In this short Spy interview, Kristen and Marty talk about the role of mentoring in the sensitive but rewarding field of individual financial portfolio management as they start to consult almost every day on the best investment vehicles for their growing list of clients.

This video is approximately three minutes in length