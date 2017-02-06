Mid-Shore Arts: Director John Norton Talks “The Cemetery Club”

by

No matter what the theater project, the Spy is always eager to reconnect with one of our favorite thespians in Talbot County, St. Michaels’ John Norton.

With his remarkable stage presence, as well as his gifted stage direction of community theater, John has culminated in an enormous fan base for just about everything he decides to take on with the Tred Avon Players.

There is a good chance they will not be disappointed in John’s latest project, where he directs The Cemetery Club, the award-winning written by Ivan Menchell, at the Oxford Community Center over the next few weekends.

The Spy caught up with John at the Bullitt House to talk about the play and what he loves about it.



This video is approximately three minutes in length. Performances of “The Cemetery Club” are set for Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, Feb. 16 to 25 at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays, Feb. 19 and 26 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for students. Thrifty Thursday, offering two-for-the price-of-one tickets is Feb.16 at 7:30 p.m.