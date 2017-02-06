Letter to Editor: Reserve a Special Place in Heck for Kellyanne Conway

by

Reserve a special place in Heck for Kellyanne Conway!

“I mis-spoke one word!” says the counselor to So-Called President Trump about the 2011 terrorist massacre in Bowling Green KY that, according to Ms. Conway, “didn’t get covered” anywhere in the media — mainstream, or alternative, or underground, or whatever, or the Kent County News, or the Chestertown Spy, or the Rock Hall Wave.

She now says she should have said ”terrorists” or “radical masterminds,” but not “massacre.”

But, hey! Don’t you admire the variety of Kellyanne’s views of our planet from hers?

And admit it, you were moved by that candlelight vigil for innocent massacre victims!

Gren Whitman

Rock Hall