Letter to Editor: Reserve a Special Place in Heck for Kellyanne Conway

Reserve a special place in Heck for Kellyanne Conway!

“I mis-spoke one word!” says the counselor to So-Called President Trump about the 2011 terrorist massacre in Bowling Green KY that, according to Ms. Conway, “didn’t get covered” anywhere in the media — mainstream, or alternative, or underground, or whatever, or the Kent County News, or the Chestertown Spy, or the Rock Hall Wave.

She now says she should have said ”terrorists” or “radical masterminds,” but not “massacre.”

But, hey! Don’t you admire the variety of Kellyanne’s views of our planet from hers?

And admit it, you were moved by that candlelight vigil for innocent massacre victims!

Gren Whitman
Rock Hall

  1. Dennis Leventhal says:
    February 6, 2017 at 3:31 PM

    As I watched that interview, the person sitting next to me said, “She gives witches a bad name.”

  2. James Reeves says:
    February 6, 2017 at 3:56 PM

    Perhaps the adjective is in front of the wrong noun. Trump is president. Conway may be a so-called counselor; however, her counsel put Mr Trump in the White House. Perhaps Hillary should have used Conway rather than Podesta.

    I am flabbergasted at the many ways HRC’s fans can find to pick at Trump and show their hate to the deplorables who supported him. And all of this vitriol from the group with “Love Trumps Hate” signs. Maybe they do love the hate.

  3. Fletcher R, Hall says:
    February 6, 2017 at 6:39 PM

    I usually do not make it a habit to reply to this type of uninformed drival.
    The three publications discussed to not stoop to publishing garbage.

  4. Gren Whitman says:
    February 6, 2017 at 6:41 PM

    And this from today’s (Monday, Feb. 6) Guardian:
    On Monday, it emerged that this was not an isolated incident: she [Conway] had used the word “massacre” twice before during interviews with reporters.
    On 29 January, speaking to Cosmopolitan.com, she was even more specific about the non-existent event: “[T]wo Iraqi nationals came to this country, joined ISIS, traveled back to the Middle East to get trained and refine their terrorism skills, and come back here, and were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre of taking innocent soldiers’ lives away.”
    And on the same day, Conway was captured on video telling TMZ: “There were two Iraqis who came here, got radicalized, joined ISIS, and then were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green attack on our brave soldiers.”

