Editor’s Note: The Chestertown Spy, in partnership with the Garfield Center for the Arts, will be honoring Kent County resident veterans over the next few weeks as part of the Garfield’s production of the classic WWII era production of Mister Roberts. The full Stories in Service series will be on display in the Kohl Lobby at the Garfield Center for the Arts during the three weekend run of the play.
Stories in Service: Clyde Dorsey Freeman
February 5, 2017 by Leave a Comment
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.