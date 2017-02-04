Women’s League Announces Spring Scholarship Luncheon

by

The Women’s League of Washington College has announced plans for its annual Scholarship Luncheon to be held on Tuesday, March 14 at the college’s Hynson Lounge. Funds raised through this event are used to provide scholarships for a local female student at Washington College.

This year’s spring luncheon, a woodland fairy inspired “Fairyopolis,” will feature an ever-popular wine auction, a wide array of bucket and silent auction items and a live auction led by popular radio personality Bill Blake.

Since its founding in 1951, the Women’s League of Washington College has contributed more than $350,000 to the College. Its mission is to “foster closer relationships between the college and the community and to sponsor scholarships and other projects to benefit the college.” The organization is open to all interested women; it is not necessary to be a graduate of the college to participate.

For further information please visit www.FaceBook.com/WLofWC.