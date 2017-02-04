Unitarians Host Bishop Charles Tilghman

by

On Sunday, February 5 at 10 a.m., Bishop Charles Tilghman will give a sermon entitled “How Black People Maintain Our Faith in God Despite Our Troubles” for the Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River, 914 Gateway Dr., Chestertown. Eighteen years ago Bishop Tilghman started The Potterhouse Ministries in Rock Hall, which later moved to Fairlee. Bishop Tilghman, President of the local chapter of the NAACP, is working to build better relationships within the community.

Special Gospel Music will be performed by Minister Annette Turner and Joshua Tilghman.

Childcare for infants and toddlers will be available during the service. Join us for this thoughtful discussion; all are welcome. For more information call 410-778-3440, or visit us on Facebook.