4-H Coming Events for February

Volunteers needed in 4-H: Looking for volunteers as Kent County Fair 4-H Division chairpersons, judges and much more! Call the Extension Office if interested, 410-778-1661.

February 2017

February 4-H Have Heart a Food Drive Challenge (All food delivered and weighed at Achievement!!!)

4 4-H Senior Portfolio Interviews, Eastern Shore, 9:30 am, Q.A. Extension Office, Centreville (2 Kent 4-H’ers)

6, 16, 23, 28 Kent County 4-H Dairy Bowl Practices, 7:00 pm, Hill Farm, Kennedyville

7 4-H Senior Portfolio Interviews, 4:00 – 7:30 pm, MD 4-H Center, College Park (3 Kent 4-H’ers interviewing)

11 4-H Club Officer Training, 10:00 – 12:00, Extension Office – All club officers should attend!

12 Kent Clover Kids Program, 1:00 – 3:00 pm. Running W Kennel, Worton. Dog Care and Grooming

15 DEADLINE: Achievement youth job sign-up and deadline to submit 2016 photos! UME 4-H Volunteer Training, 6:30 pm, Extension Office

18-20 MD State 4-H Council Retreat, Annapolis

20 President’s Day Holiday ~ Extension Office Closed

21 Ag Center Board of Directors Mtg., 7:00 pm, Extension Office

25 Healthy Living 4-H Ambassador Training-QA 4-H Park, 10 am – 2 pm, Lunch provided

Kent County 4-H Club Meeting Dates

Scheduled Club Meetings (Subject to Change!)

Bits & Bridle Horse Club – 3rd Saturday, 1:00, Running W Kennels

Kent 4-H Triple Shots Shooting Sports – Shotgun – 2nd Sunday, Noon, Kent Gun Club, Archery, 1st and 3rd Sundays, 2pm, Cypress Creek Archery, Millington, Rifle, 2nd and 4th Sundays, 2-4pm, Kent Ag Center Rifle Range, Tolchester

Business meeting held the 1st Wednesday of every month, EXCEPT: January and July. 6:30pm at the UMD Extension Office

Junior Dairy Associates – 3rd Friday monthly, 7pm, Kennedyville United Methodist Church

Kent Clover Calf – 2nd Wednesday, 7pm, Kennedyville United Methodist Church

Kent Fuzzy Tails & Shiny Scales – 4th Thursday monthly, 6:30pm, Presbyterian Church of Chestertown

Kent Puppy Pals Dog Club – Practice 3rd and 4th Wednesdays, 6:30pm, Winter: Radcliffe Creek School, Summer: Running W. Kennels, Worton. Monthly business meeting, 2nd Monday, Running W Kennels, 6:30pm