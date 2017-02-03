Check This Out: Sultana Goes Aerial on Kayaking

The Sultana Education Foundation has unveiled a new video to promote its summer kayaking trips. Shot over the course of a week during the summer of 2016, the video features extensive aerial footage of the Sassafras and Nanticoke rivers – both locations visited frequently by Sultana’s Summer Programs.
And, BTW, for the summer of 2017 the Sultana is offering eight different Summer Programs for children and young adults between 5 and 18 years of age. Programs include Tall Ship voyages on the schooner SULTANA, canoe and kayak trips, a new high school trip offered in partnership with the Virginia Institute for Marine Science, and Bay Discovery Camp for 5 to 8 year old students.
Full descriptions of the Sultana Education Foundation’s Summer Programs can be found online here.
