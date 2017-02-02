Screen Shot 2017-02-02 at 8.21.17 AM
Spy Eye: Mr. Roberts at the Garfield

The Spy is always interested in military operations taking place in Chestertown and quickly assigned an agent to cover the dress rehearsal of the WW II-era production of Mr. Roberts at the Garfield. This was the report we received this morning.

MrRbrts_drsRhrsl-13537

MrRbrts_drsRhrsl-13654

MrRbrts_drsRhrsl-13800

MrRbrts_drsRhrsl-13883

MrRbrts_drsRhrsl-13970

“Mister Roberts” opens Friday and runs through February 19th. Friday and Saturday shows are at 8pm, with Sunday matinees at 3pm. Tickets are $20 general admission, $15 military/seniors and $10 for students. Tickets are available online at www.garfieldcenter.org or by calling 410-810-2060.”

