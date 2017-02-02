Runa Brings Celtic Music to The Mainstay Sunday February 12

by

It’s a Celtic Valentine as RUNA returns with their lively traditional and contemporary Celtic songs and instrumentals to the Mainstay in Rock Hall, Maryland on Sunday afternoon February 12, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. Admission is $17 in advance and $20 at the door. Information and advance ticket sales are available at the Mainstay’s website http://www.mainstayrockhall.org and reservations to pay at the door can be made by calling 410-639-9133.

Quickly gaining recognition as one of Celtic and Irish music’s new “super-groups,” RUNA has been enchanting audiences by pushing the boundaries of Irish folk music into the Americana and roots music formats since their formation in 2008. Interweaving the haunting melodies and exuberant tunes of Ireland and Scotland with the lush harmonies and intoxicating rhythms of jazz, bluegrass, ﬂamenco and blues, they oﬀer a thrilling and redeﬁning take on traditional music.

The group has been honored internationally, winning Top Group and Top Traditional Group in the Irish Music Awards and three Independent Music Awards including Best World/Traditional Song and Best Bluegrass Song.

The group features vocalist and step-dancer Shannon Lambert-Ryan, from Philadelphia, who co-founded RUNA with her husband, Dublin-born guitarist and composer Fionán de Barra. The rest of the band is Canadian percussionist Cheryl Prashker, County Galway’s Dave Curley, a singer, dancer and sensational multi-instrumentalist (guitar, banjo, mandolin, and bodhrán) and the brilliant Kentucky fiddler, Maggie Estes.

RUNA recently released their ﬁfth album, RUNA: LIVE, to lavish praise on both sides of the Atlantic.

The Mainstay (Home of Musical Magic) is the friendly informal storefront performing arts center on Rock Hall’s old time Main Street. It is a 501(c)(3), nonprofit dedicated to the arts, serving Rock Hall, MD and the surrounding region. It is committed to presenting local, regional and national level talent, at a reasonable price, in an almost perfect acoustic setting. Wine, beer, sodas and snacks are available at the bar.

