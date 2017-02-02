Discussion on Security Challenges Facing the U.S. and the World

by

A group of visiting scholars from five countries who are here to study and understand the United States’ approaches to national and global security will bring their expertise to a discussion at Washington College, at which they will explore security challenges to the global order, as well as to their own regions.

The event, sponsored by the Goldstein Program in Public Affairs and organized by Tahir I. Shad, associate professor of political science international studies, takes place on Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. in Hyson Lounge. It is free and open to the public.

Muqtedar Khan, a professor in the Department of Political Science and International Relations at the University of Delaware, will moderate the panel of scholars, who are part of the U.S. State Department’s Study of the U.S. Institute (SUSI) on U.S. National Security Policymaking at the University of Delaware. Topics will address questions such as, are there regional arrangements emerging to address these challenges? What can the United States do to face these new challenges? Does the world expect a significant change in U.S. policy with the change of administration in Washington? Finally, the panelists will make recommendations for the new Trump administration. The panelists are:

Muqtedar Khan is a professor in the Department of Political Science and International Relations at the University of Delaware. He founded the Islamic Studies Program at the University of Delaware and was its first director from 2007-2010. Khan is a fellow with the Institute for Social Policy and Understanding. He was a senior nonresident fellow with the Brookings Institution [2003-2008] and a fellow of the Alwaleed Center at Georgetown University [2006-2007]. He has been the president, vice president and general secretary of the Association of Muslim Social Scientists. He is the author of American Muslims: Bridging Faith and Freedom (Amana, 2002), Jihad for Jerusalem: Identity and Strategy in International Relations (Praeger, 2004), Islamic Democratic Discourse (Lexington Books, 2006) and Debating Moderate Islam: The Geopolitics of Islam and the West (University of Utah Press, 2007). Khan frequently comments on BBC, CNN International, FOX and VOA TV, Bridges TV, NPR and other radio and TV networks. His political commentaries appear regularly in newspapers in over 20 countries.

Raffaele Marchetti is senior assistant professor in international relations at the Department of Political Science and the School of Government of Libera Università Internazionale degli Studi Sociali Guido Carli di Roma (LUISS) in Rome, Italy. His research interest concerns global politics and governance, hybrid and city diplomacy, transnational civil society, (cyber)security and political risk, and democracy. He acts also as external expert for the European Commission and other public/private institutions on issues of global governance, public policies, civil society, and security. Recent publications include Partnership in International Policy Making: Civil Society and Public Institutions in Global and European Affairs (Palgrave, 2017, ed.); Still a Western World? Continuity and Change in World Order (Routledge, 2017, co-ed. with S. Fabbrini); and Global Strategic Engagement: States and Non-State Actors in Global Governance (Lexington Books-Rowman & Littlefield, 2016).

Yahya Alzahrani is assistant professor, College of Strategic Sciences, Naif Arab University for Security Science (NAUSS). He teaches courses on international security, strategic planning and strategic thoughts and thinking at the graduate level. NAUSS engages deeply in security issues and Alzahrani engages in security issues through his research, seminars, and teaching on security and defense at both the national and international level, particularly in the context of U.S. leadership. His publications include “Saudi Arabia and the Arab Spring: Reshaping Saudi Security Doctrine” (CEJISS). He is a member of Youth for Human Rights, the Arab Union of Futurology, Member of Saudi Sport Leaders, and the Saudi Association of Translators. He serves as the acting director of the International Relations for the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee.

Chester Cabalza is an associate professor and course director at the National Defense College of the Philippines, a senior lecturer at the University of the Philippines Diliman, and a fellow of the National Defense University, PLA, China. He is a member of the Board of Trustees & Chair of Research of the Ibanag Heritage Foundation, Inc. Cabalza’s recent publications focus on the political dimension of national security (international) and his scholarly articles were published in some peer-reviewed local and international journals on soft-power diplomacy, terrorism, and other issues in the purview of security studies. His current research interests include Asian security (China-India), crisis and emergency management (natural and human-induced disasters), cybersecurity, Filipino thinkers, human rights and international humanitarian law, peace process in Southern Mindanao, and legal anthropology.

Jessica de Alba-Ulloa is a professor at the School of Global Studies at Universidad Anáhuac México since 2004. She has also taught at the Université de Paris –XI, Faculté Jean Monnet (2000-2003), and the Centre d’Analyse des Différends et leurs Modes de Solution (CADMOS). She is an associate of the Mexican Council on Foreign Relations (COMEXI); a member of the Mexican Association of International Studies (AMEI), in charge of the Foreign Policy Committee; the International Studies Association (ISA), of which she is co-editor on the Section of International Organizations of the Compendium Project, since 2014; and of the Midwest Political Science Association (MPSA) and of the American Society of Mexico (AMSOC).

Ishani Naskar is associate professor of Political Science at Rabindra Bharati University, where she specializes in South East Asian affairs. She teaches politics and emerging issues in global politics, South and Southeast Asia and other topics related to Indian foreign policy. Her research interests include Southeast Asian strategic issues, especially maritime security, including the South China Sea and the Indo-Pacific region; Indian foreign policy with special interests in India-US, India-China, India-Russia, India-ASEAN relations; India’s geostrategic concerns; sub-regionalism and sub-regional initiatives in India with a special focus on Northeast India.Her recent publications include “Gandhi and Ambedkar: Father of Nation to Father of the Untouchables,” (Occasional Paper of Ambedkar Centre,Lucknow,2010), “The Rise of the Red Dragon: Geopolitical Implication for Southeast Asia,” (Man And Society, Vol,VIII, Summer 2011), “Revisiting the Gandhi And Ambedkar Debate: Differing on the Ways of Political Emancipation of the Untouchables” (Voice of Dalits, Vol.5, No.2. July-December 2011), and “Geopolitics of Globalisation: The Role of the State” (Journal of Asian Politics, Vol.1. No. 2, July-December, 2011).