Opening Receptions for Emerging Artists and Jeff Huntington at RiverArts

RiverArts is pleased to announce the opening of two exhibits on First Friday, February 3: Five Under Thirty-Five (35/5): Emerging Artists, in the Main Gallery, and Jeff Huntington: Catalyst, in the Studio Gallery.The exhibits, curated by Raven Bishop, will be on view through Sunday, February 26.

Emerging Artists is a group exhibition featuring the work of five female artists under the age of thirty-five: Amanda Hagerman, a metalsmith specializing in fine jewelry, Emma Sovich, poet, book arts and letterpress artist, two photographers, Morgan Moos and Andrea Hearn, and curator Raven Bishop’s abstract painting and sculptural ephemera.“35/5” offers the viewer insight into the creative lives of 5 talented 21st century artists as each endeavors to make art a part of her daily practice.

Muralist and portrait artist Jeff Huntington’s work is in private collections both nationally and internationally, including various U.S. embassies. In addition to displaying his current work, Catalyst, the show features a mural of Harriet Tubman. The mural was a collaborative creation; Huntington, his partner Julia Gibb, youth from Kent County’s J. DeWeese Carter Youth Center and the Bayside Hoyas and RiverArts staff all participated in painting the panels that make up the mural. Huntington and Gibb are co-founders of Future History Now, a non-profit dedicated to creating art works and programming through collaboration with at-risk youth and local, professional artists —creating opportunities for all involved to become stakeholders in creating the future landscape of their own communities. Subsequent to the exhibit, the mural will be hung in a permanent, public building in Kent County.

For more information, please visit www.chestertownriverarts.org or call the gallery at 410.778.6300.

Chestertown RiverArts is located at 315 High Street, Suite 106, Chestertown, MD 21620 – (in the breezeway). Gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday, 11 AM to 4 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 4 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM, and open on First Fridays until 8 PM.