Chesapeake College, Shore United Team Up to Fight Hunger

by

Shore United Bank is supporting Chesapeake College students through the campus Corner of Care.

A campus food pantry developed to aid needy Chesapeake students, the Corner of Care is used year-round by students of all ages, some who must support their families. The pantry is stocked solely with donations from Chesapeake College employees and the service community.

“The Corner of Care ensures that Chesapeake students do not have to choose between attending college and going hungry,” said Director of Advancement Elizabeth Devlin. “Students of all ages make sacrifices to attend college. While aid and scholarships help with tuition costs, living expenses are still a challenge.”

This month-long collection campaign for the Corner of Care will have an enormous impact on students, according to Ms. Devlin.

“Shore United Bank is committed to aiding our community in a variety of ways. Donating to the Chesapeake College Corner of Care allows us to help community members in need, and also show our support for students as they pursue their dreams,” said Laura Heikes, Shore United Bank’s SVP, Community & Government Relations Officer.

Collection boxes, provided by Kangaroo Self Storage of Chester, are now located in 14 Shore United branches in Maryland. Items needed include dry and canned goods, microwavable foods, plastic utensils, household paper products, toiletries, school supplies and bottled water.

For more information about donating to the Corner of Care, please contact Director of Advancement Elizabeth Devlin at edevlin@chesapeake.edu.