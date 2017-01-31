Washington College President Issues Statement on Immigration Ban

by

The following statement was issued by Sheila Bair, President of Washington College, in regard to President Trump’s recent executive order that calls for a temporary immigration ban on certain visitors to the United States:

“I would like to reassure every member of the Washington College community, whether you are from this country or any other, that you are welcome here. Washington College is a vibrant institution because it fosters intellectual inquiry and diversity of background and belief. More than 150 international students coming from almost 30 different countries form an integral part of the Washington College community. Our collective diversity is one of the greatest resources for a liberal arts education. As the Washington College community, we are diverse but share a commitment to key values. Two of these values are civility and moral courage, and I am proud to see these values on full display at the College.” – Sheila Bair, President

Students who have questions or concerns about the executive order and how it might impact them or their families have been directed to the College’s Global Education office and Student Affairs. While we continue to review the order, it appears at this point that no Washington College students, faculty, or staff will be impacted.